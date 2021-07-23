Correspondent of the Day, July 24, 2021: Life's emergencies often need a blue-collar touch

Life’s emergencies often need a blue-collar touch

My response is to the July 20 editorial from The Roanoke Times, “Lessons From FreightCar Mexico, er, America.” The editorial stated, “And a lot of students who in the past might have gone into blue-collar trades will find there’s not as much opportunity there.” Picture with me a Christmas day with a house full of family. Mom and her helpers are cooking when the gas stove quits; other family members are watching TV when the electricity goes out; and the granddaughter rushes to answer her phone, leaving the bathroom sink running. With everyone downstairs, the water seeps into the hall carpet, then onto the wood floor and eventually into the drywall on the downstairs ceiling. The son is on his way home when he has a blowout on Interstate 95 about 50 miles from home. The grandson comes into the kitchen complaining that he’s cold and sure enough, the HVAC unit has stopped working. Obviously, this scenario is exaggerated, but any of these emergencies could happen at any time. Who do you call when there are no trade workers?