Correspondent of the Day, July 25 2021: Lack of rental housing near transit is critical

Lack of rental housing
near transit is critical
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the leader of the Virginia Apartment Management Association, I have witnessed firsthand a massive increase in demand for rental homes throughout the commonwealth of Virginia — something that is occurring nationwide. This demand, paired with lagging construction and aging housing stock, is placing upward pressure on housing affordability. Our nation is in a housing affordability crisis, and the undersupply of housing near walkable, transit-served locations is staggering.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the INVEST in America Act and included two important provisions aimed to help combat this crisis: the Build More Housing Near Transit Act and the Promote Affordable Housing Near Transit Act. Both pieces of legislation would help promote the development of affordable housing near transit-served areas, which would not only help house renters who need quality, affordable housing, but it also would help individuals access public transportation for work and social purposes, spurring economic activity.
The large surface transportation bill now has moved to the U.S. Senate, where the banking committee will have jurisdiction over what is included in the legislation. Now it’s time for the committee to do its part to help solve the housing affordability crisis and ensure these provisions are included in their version of the bill.