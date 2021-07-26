Correspondent of the Day, July 27, 2021: All transit systems need funding, not just roads

All transit systems need funding, not just roads

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It was so disheartening to read the headline, “84% of funding in draft of transportation plan for Richmond region is earmarked for highways,” in a recent RTD article. The worst of it is widening Interstate 64. Many cities have widened expressways, and they became just as jammed with traffic after more lanes were added. They will come.

What desperately needs work is the bus system in Richmond and surrounding counties. It takes 15 minutes to drive from the North Side to Willow Lawn. I decided to take the bus one day. It took two transfers and three hours to get there — three hours. I can’t take a bus to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden (another 15 minute car ride) because “there is no bus stop anywhere near there” (GRTC route adviser).

Not many will deny that exhaust fumes, especially diesel, are a problem for the environment and people walking to their destinations. Auto manufacturers were and are instrumental in breaking up public transportation and even starting the fad of not adding places to walk in new housing areas. At least we’ve come to our senses on that one.