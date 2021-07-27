 Skip to main content
Correspondent of the Day, July 28, 2021: End free access to vaccine on Sept. 1
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Here we are 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic that remains controversial. Some folks still are hesitant or ornery about getting a shot, while others in the world are begging for vaccines. I doubt there is anyone in the United States who does not know about the virus, variants or vaccines. But there are those who feel that taking precautions or getting the vaccine is an infringement on their rights. What if the U.S. announced that, due to lack of interest, the remaining vaccine supply will go to less fortunate countries and therefore free access in the U.S. to the vaccine will expire Sept. 1? They probably would see that as an infringement as well, but it just might work.

Carol Martin.

Henrico.

