Correspondent of the Day: July 29, 2021: Change mentally ill to simply brain illness

Change mentally ill

to simply brain illness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have battled severe depression for about 15 of the almost 40 years that I have been a Baptist pastor. I felt as if I had lost my soul. I am not the only one who has lived this daily hell of depression’s terrors. St. John of the Cross spoke of his “dark night of the soul.” Martin Luther said, “I was close to the gates of death and hell.” William Cowper wrote, “In a fleshly tomb, I am buried above ground.” And Roland Bainton (biographer of Martin Luther) on depression wrote: “It is all the doubt, turmoil, pang, tremor, panic, despair, desolation and desperation which invade the spirit of man.”

There are many different manifestations of mental illness, of which clinical depression is just one. It is tragic that at a time when mental health issues are burgeoning, help for the suffering is contracting.

Perhaps one of the problems with increasing funding for mental health facilities is that of terminology. To many people, I fear, the term mental health signifies that a person is weak emotionally or psychologically. That it is not a real disease, and if a person would just toughen up, they would be OK.