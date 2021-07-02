Correspondent of the Day, July 3, 2021: Proudly fly Old Glory on Independence day

Proudly fly Old Glory
on Independence Day
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Fourth of July celebrates the birth of our nation in 1776, the day that the Continental Congress passed the Declaration of Independence, marking the political separation of the 13 North American colonies from Great Britain.
In honor of the event, consider rereading The U.S. Flag Code, which formalizes and unifies the traditional ways in which we give respect to the flag, which was formally adopted on June 14, 1777, now known as Flag Day.
The code contains specific instructions on how the flag is not to be used. A good reference to recall flag etiquette is: http://www.usflag.org/flagetiquette.html
- The flag never should be dipped to any person or thing. It is flown upside-down only as a distress signal.
- The flag should not be used as a drapery, or for covering a speaker’s desk, draping a platform or for any decoration in general. Bunting of blue, white and red stripes is available for these purposes. The blue stripe should be on the top.
- The flag never should be used for any advertising purpose. It should not be embroidered, printed or otherwise impressed on such articles as cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins, boxes or anything intended to be discarded after temporary use. Advertising signs should not be attached to the staff or halyard.
- The flag should not be used as part of a costume or athletic uniform, except that a flag patch may be used on the uniform of military personnel, firefighters, police officers and members of patriotic organizations.
- The flag never should have placed on it, or attached to it, any mark, insignia, letter, word, number, figure or drawing of any kind.
- The flag never should be used as a receptacle for receiving, holding, carrying or delivering anything.
When the flag is lowered, no part of it should touch the ground or any other object; it should be received by waiting hands and arms. To store the flag, it should be folded neatly and ceremoniously. The flag should be cleaned and mended when necessary. When a flag is so worn it no longer is fit to serve as a symbol of our country, it should be destroyed by burning in a dignified manner.
Col. Bob Mauskapf (Ret.)
U.S. Marine Corps.Midlothian.