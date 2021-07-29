Correspondent of the Day, July 30, 2021: Election integrity needed to earn voters' trust

Election integrity needed to earn voters’ trust

I agree with Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams that there needs to be a local Crusade for Voters. However, what I think we need even more urgently is election integrity. Specifically, remove dead people from voter rolls along with residents who have moved away, only allow legal residents to vote, make ballot harvesting illegal and require voter IDs, chain of custody for ballots and signature verification for mail-in ballots. Also, punish anyone who commits voter fraud to the maximum penalty allowed. Citizens need to believe and trust that our system of government is completely honest and does whatever is required to fully protect elections.