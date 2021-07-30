Correspondent of the Day, July 31, 2021: Fear of gun violence shouldn't be daily reality

Fear of gun violence

shouldn’t be daily reality

I have lived in Richmond’s East End for 62 years. The level of security that I’ve always felt quickly turned into uncertainty and anxiety when COVID-19 struck. I noticed a dramatic uptick in gun violence throughout my neighborhood. I can wear a mask and distance myself from COVID-19, but I cannot do the same from gun violence. The victims are younger and younger. As a parent, I pray for the safety of my children and all of Richmond’s children. I pray that I won’t hear a knock at my door, informing me of the loss of my child to gun violence. I constantly remind my son, age 22, not to get involved in conflict and not to get caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. But is there really a “right place” when young people aren’t even safe playing in their own yard, hanging out at their local shopping center or gathering at a local community day?