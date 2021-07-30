Correspondent of the Day, July 31, 2021: Fear of gun violence shouldn't be daily reality

Fear of gun violence
shouldn’t be daily reality
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have lived in Richmond’s East End for 62 years. The level of security that I’ve always felt quickly turned into uncertainty and anxiety when COVID-19 struck. I noticed a dramatic uptick in gun violence throughout my neighborhood. I can wear a mask and distance myself from COVID-19, but I cannot do the same from gun violence. The victims are younger and younger. As a parent, I pray for the safety of my children and all of Richmond’s children. I pray that I won’t hear a knock at my door, informing me of the loss of my child to gun violence. I constantly remind my son, age 22, not to get involved in conflict and not to get caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. But is there really a “right place” when young people aren’t even safe playing in their own yard, hanging out at their local shopping center or gathering at a local community day?
I now find myself spending more time talking about the dangers of gun violence when our conversations should be focused on planning for my children’s futures. Parents shouldn’t have to wonder whether their child will come home or if they’ll have to identify their child’s remains, but the drastic increase in gun violence has made it difficult to prevent these fears.
Every community is faced with challenges, but fear related to gun violence should not be our reality.
As a city, we must adequately invest in youth violence prevention efforts at a systemic level. Also, we must understand the risk factors and ensure we provide protective factors to combat the risk. We must provide our youth and their families with positive opportunities, relationships and experiences. We must ensure youth have opportunities for prosocial activities, supportive school environments and connections with caring adults.
We can’t continue to allow gun violence to ravage through our communities. We must commit to creating safe and healthy communities.
Torey J. Edmonds.
Community Intervention Coordinator,VCU School of Medicine.