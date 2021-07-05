Correspondent of the Day, July 6, 2021: Slain WW II soldier 'stood up' for ideals

Slain WWII soldier

‘stood up’ for ideals

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past week, Staff Sgt. Raymond Carlyle Blanton’s remains were returned from Europe to his family in Richmond. Blanton was killed, at age 19, in the Battle of Hürtgen Forest 77 years ago during World War II. The Dutch of Margraten adopt the names of Americans on The Wall of the Missing as liberators. The genius of our Founding Fathers embraced ideals of freedom that went beyond the bounds of mere country: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal ... endowed ... with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Blanton and his fellow service members knew that the future of Western civilization would be decided in the outcome of their campaign. They pledged their own “Lives ... fortunes ... and sacred Honor,” like the signers of the Declaration of Independence did, to fight for more than just their lives. They claimed this country’s ideals. Blanton’s actions still resonate and stir the hearts of his family and compatriots after more than 70 years.