Correspondent of the Day, July 6, 2021: Slain WW II soldier 'stood up' for ideals

Slain WWII soldier
‘stood up’ for ideals
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This past week, Staff Sgt. Raymond Carlyle Blanton’s remains were returned from Europe to his family in Richmond. Blanton was killed, at age 19, in the Battle of Hürtgen Forest 77 years ago during World War II. The Dutch of Margraten adopt the names of Americans on The Wall of the Missing as liberators. The genius of our Founding Fathers embraced ideals of freedom that went beyond the bounds of mere country: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal ... endowed ... with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Blanton and his fellow service members knew that the future of Western civilization would be decided in the outcome of their campaign. They pledged their own “Lives ... fortunes ... and sacred Honor,” like the signers of the Declaration of Independence did, to fight for more than just their lives. They claimed this country’s ideals. Blanton’s actions still resonate and stir the hearts of his family and compatriots after more than 70 years.
He and his company engaged in what Robert F. Kennedy called the “numberless diverse acts of courage and belief,” an awareness and commitment to a moral duty that shapes human history. “Each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others ... he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope, and crossing each other from a million different centers of energy and daring those ripples build a current which can sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance.” Blanton stood up. His actions humble small ambitions. His life, cut short, challenges risk avoidance for individual comfort. His return reminds those who learn of his story of the patriotic ideals of our country. He is a true hometown hero, whose acts still ripple through history.