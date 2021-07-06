Correspondent of the Day, July 7, 2021: We do hold these truths self-evident

We do hold these

truths self-evident

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thanks to the editorial staff on July Fourth for reminding Virginians of the powerful words underpinning the independence of our country that “... all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights ... That to secure these rights, Governments ... deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

As we celebrated our Independence Day and as the American flag was raised in testimony of a victory of our citizens over the powers of tyranny and nonrepresentation, we should recognize the internal battle that our democracy is not winning. Average citizens around the country continue to struggle for our right to equal representation. Our political equality continues to be eroded by the corrosive role of big money in politics and the impact of pay-to-play practices on our public policies.

Americans have not given their consent to allow big money and special interests to influence our elections. Our governments — both in Washington, D.C., and in Richmond — should listen to the voice of the governed, 75% of whom — irrespective of party — want to get big money out of politics.