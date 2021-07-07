Correspondent of the Day, July 8, 2021: If you bring it, take it with you

If you bring it,

take it with you

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If you use the James River Park System, clean up your trash.

Recently, I volunteered to help the James River Park clean up trash around the Manchester Climbing Wall and its parking lot area. My fellow volunteers and I filled the back of the park ranger’s truck with bags of trash.

The Belle Isle rocks area also is littered with trash.

Come on, Richmond. We are better than this. If you bring it — take it with you.

The park system has three employees to cover about 550 acres of parkland. Should they have to spend their limited resources picking up your trash?

We can do better.

Lee Scott.