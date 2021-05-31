Correspondent of the Day, June 1, 2021: Warner's actions made Navy visit memorable

Warner’s actions made

Navy visit memorable

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 1970, I was serving in the Navy as flag lieutenant to Commander Middle East Force, a two-star admiral leading a small command based in Bahrain, a tiny island nation in the Persian Gulf. The command consisted of a converted seaplane tender as flagship and two destroyers rotated out from Norfolk. At one point, we received word that the undersecretary of the Navy, some guy from Virginia named John Warner, would be making an official visit to our command.

Customarily in the Navy, the flagship should hoist the flag of the visiting dignitary during the visit. But the flagship, the USS Valcour, had no such undersecretary of the Navy flag in its traditional bag. The flag lieutenant was alarmed. His wife, Peggy, said, “No problem.” She looked over the flag’s design in the signal book and went down to the Bahraini Souk, the general market, bought some red and white material, and came home to craft the flag. It flew proudly during the visit.