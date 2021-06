Next crossing guard will have big gloves to fill

I smiled the entire time I read Holly Prestidge’s article on the Atlee High School crossing guard, Dewey Gunn. For a few short minutes I experienced the joy he must bring to everyone who drives by his intersection. Well, except for maybe those who received one of Gunn’s parking tickets. Thank you for an uplifting article and best wishes to Gunn. The next crossing guard will have big gloves to fill.