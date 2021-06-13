Correspondent of the Day, June 14, 2021: Famous Midoris meet by chance at airport

Famous Midoris meet
by chance at airport
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Like thousands of fans, my wife and I were glued to our TV screen on a recent Sunday night as we watched the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors that took place in Washington, D.C. Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Dick Van Dyke and Midori Gotō received this year’s awards. Former winners served as presenters along with Gloria Estefan as host. Because of this year’s pandemic, every effort was made to keep the viewers’ interest upbeat throughout the program.
As I was watching, my mind shifted to an old VHS tape that I possessed concerning a chance meeting at an airport by these two individuals named Midori. With the help of my wife, who is our home manager, this forgotten tape was finally located days later after the honors show had aired.
Midori Goto, the Japanese American violinist, met Midori Ito, the Japanese Olympic ice skater, purely by accident while waiting for a flight at an airport. This historic meeting took place in the late 1990s inside a waiting room. The two women exchanged autographs. They had earlier followed each other’s career in their field with great interest and respect.
Midori Goto, a child prodigy, made her violin debut with the New York Philharmonic at the age of 11. She also served as guest soloist for the New Year’s Eve Gala in 1982.
Midori Ito was the 1989 World Champion ice skater as well as the 1992 Olympic silver medalist in figure skating. She was the first woman to land a triple jump combination and a triple Axel in competition. Midori Ito is the oldest of the two, having been born in 1969 ,whereas Midori Goto was born in 1971.
This meeting of the two women took place in the late1990s and was later recorded in a television special (the forgotten tape).
Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.
Henrico.