Correspondent of the Day, June 15, 2021: Side-by-side images: Hatred, heroic sacrifice

Side-by-side images: Hatred, heroic sacrific
e
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My breath caught at the layout of two columns, particularly their continuations beside each other in the op-ed pages of Sunday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch. Pulitzer prize winner Michael Paul Williams’ column focuses on the new director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia and her vision for upholding the First Amendment, defending the right of people to speak freely, which includes groups such as the white supremacists in Charlottesville back in 2017, while drawing the line at conduct that is threatening or promotes violence.
The other column, by Bill Mims, relayed the story of Jonathan Daniels, who was the 1961 valedictorian at Virginia Military Institute (VMI). Four years after graduating, Daniels, who entered the seminary to become an Episcopalian priest, responded to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call for white religious leaders to join civil rights workers in their historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., advocating for voting rights. Opting to remain in Alabama, Daniels was arrested along with other protesters for picketing at a whites-only store. The group was released from jail only to be confronted by a white deputy sheriff who leveled a shotgun at Ruby Sales, a 17-year-old Black girl, and fired. Daniels dove in front of Ruby and took the fatal hit himself.
My eyes shifted over to Williams’ column. Embedded in that story is a photo of a white man, his arms steady as he grips his gun and fires. I felt the visceral recoil in my body, believing for an instant that the camera had captured that deputy sheriff from 56 years ago. The caption, though, describes the shooter as a participant in the 2017 Unite the Right gathering in Charlottesville. Regardless, the eerie overlay of history more than five decades apart was gripping, the juxtaposition of rabid hatred and heroic sacrifice laid side by side for us to consider.
Barbara Grace Pedrotty.
Richmond.