Correspondent of the Day, June 15, 2021: Side-by-side images: Hatred, heroic sacrifice

Side-by-side images: Hatred, heroic sacrific

e

My breath caught at the layout of two columns, particularly their continuations beside each other in the op-ed pages of Sunday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch. Pulitzer prize winner Michael Paul Williams’ column focuses on the new director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia and her vision for upholding the First Amendment, defending the right of people to speak freely, which includes groups such as the white supremacists in Charlottesville back in 2017, while drawing the line at conduct that is threatening or promotes violence.

The other column, by Bill Mims, relayed the story of Jonathan Daniels, who was the 1961 valedictorian at Virginia Military Institute (VMI). Four years after graduating, Daniels, who entered the seminary to become an Episcopalian priest, responded to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s call for white religious leaders to join civil rights workers in their historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., advocating for voting rights. Opting to remain in Alabama, Daniels was arrested along with other protesters for picketing at a whites-only store. The group was released from jail only to be confronted by a white deputy sheriff who leveled a shotgun at Ruby Sales, a 17-year-old Black girl, and fired. Daniels dove in front of Ruby and took the fatal hit himself.