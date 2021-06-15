Correspondent of the Day, June 16, 2021: Despite past history; protect right to vote

Despite past history,
protect right to vote
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When my children were babies, I could drop a toy in front of them and they'd start playing with it without looking up to see where it had come from. It is much the same with white privilege. Critical race theory (CRT), or more simply, history, attempts to explain how we got here.
Shortly after the Civil War, laws were enacted that kept Black people from voting, working for decent wages, and enjoying the same rights and privileges as whites. Separate but equal was used to gloss over a heavily segregated South that was all about separate and nothing about equal. These commonly were known as Jim Crow laws, including poll taxes and literacy tests, which were used to circumvent the voting rights protections afforded by the 15th Amendment, ratified in 1870.
We now are entering Jim Crow 2.0. Laws are being enacted by Republican-led legislatures to allegedly protect the integrity of our electoral process. The only problem is the electoral process now in place is just fine. Multiple recounts and court cases have confirmed that.
So what's really underlying this rush to pass restrictions? Republicans are losing at the ballot box. Their solution is to return to the playbook that has worked so well in the past — restrict voter access. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated that Texas never would have gone for then-presidential-candidate Donald Trump if Paxton's office hadn't successfully blocked distributing 2.4 million mail-in ballots in heavily Democratic Harris County (Trump won the state by 620,000 votes).
So here we are. Of course we want to protect electoral integrity, except we have 150 years of history telling us this has nothing to do with integrity and everything to do with maintaining the status quo via voter suppression. Call it CRT. Call it history. Better still, call it our story. If we ignore it, we are no more than babies mindlessly playing with toys that appear from nowhere.
Debra Gardner.
Henrico.