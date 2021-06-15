Correspondent of the Day, June 16, 2021: Despite past history; protect right to vote

Despite past history,

protect right to vote

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When my children were babies, I could drop a toy in front of them and they'd start playing with it without looking up to see where it had come from. It is much the same with white privilege. Critical race theory (CRT), or more simply, history, attempts to explain how we got here.

Shortly after the Civil War, laws were enacted that kept Black people from voting, working for decent wages, and enjoying the same rights and privileges as whites. Separate but equal was used to gloss over a heavily segregated South that was all about separate and nothing about equal. These commonly were known as Jim Crow laws, including poll taxes and literacy tests, which were used to circumvent the voting rights protections afforded by the 15th Amendment, ratified in 1870.

We now are entering Jim Crow 2.0. Laws are being enacted by Republican-led legislatures to allegedly protect the integrity of our electoral process. The only problem is the electoral process now in place is just fine. Multiple recounts and court cases have confirmed that.