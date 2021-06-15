Correspondent of the Day, June 16, 2021: People should visit Church Hill tunnel

People should visit Church Hill tunnel

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I agree with Oscar Leemon (Correspondent of the Day, May 23) and Doug Quackenbush (Letter to the Editor, June 14) that the Church Hill tunnel should be made accessible and showcased as an important historical site — or two sites. The west end is sealed off flush with the side of the hill near East Marshall and Cedar streets. The east end is hidden in a small, densely wooded area near the intersection of East Franklin and North 31st streets.

The owners of the redeveloped Cold Storage building control the property in front of the west end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, they fenced it off just as the historical marker commemorating the tunnel was erected near that spot in 2012. The only way for the public to see the site is to go to a nearby parking lot and peer from an angle through the fence. Could the owners be persuaded to allow public access?