Correspondent of the Day, June 17, 2021: Unemployment monies keep workers at home

Unemployment monies keep workers at home
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Board of Supervisors members in Powhatan County write to express serious concern regarding the continued distribution of unemployment benefits and the resultant destructive effect on the business community. We resoundingly have heard businesses in every sector are struggling to meet productivity demands, fill needed hours, maintain quality services — and more concerning — are seeing significantly reduced outputs and profits. This cumulation has detrimental effects on business morale and revenues. It hinders any opportunity for expansion or new business development, which has a tangible negative effect on both the state and local governments.
Currently, businesses are struggling to compete with unrealistic unemployment benefits by offering exceedingly high wages, sign-on bonuses, minimum hours and increased time off — all while accepting below-standard work performance. Long-term consequences associated with the current unemployment distributions will substantially lead to an increased cost of goods and services affecting all citizens throughout the commonwealth. This is not a sustainable model.
Between regular unemployment, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and tax breaks, a worker can receive conservatively up to $17 per hour. In other words, businesses will need to pay workers a minimum of $18 per hour to compete with the abundance of unemployment and stimulus payouts. This forced increase accelerates compression issues and artificially drives up costs.
It is critical to the success of both local and state economies that state elected officials review the current unemployment benefits and start getting Virginians working again. All restrictions and bans have been lifted. The continued distribution of unemployment benefits no longer is necessary. The economic success of Powhatan as well as other localities throughout the commonwealth is critical. This is not a political issue but an economic one. Please do the right thing for the business community and citizens of Virginia.
Karin Carmack, Chair.
Board of Supervisors.Powhatan County.