Correspondent of the Day, June 2, 2021: Students' right to speak in school must be allowed

Students’ right to speak in school must be allowed

Editor, Times-Dispatch

As a country, America prides itself that citizens are granted the freedom of speech. However, this freedom often is debated as to whether limits should be allowed in certain circumstances. This notion goes against the principles regarding such freedoms.

In the 1969 Tinker v. Des Moines case, a group of students fought for First Amendment protections after being punished for wearing armbands protesting the Vietnam War. The ruling was that, as long as it was not disruptive to learning, students should be allowed to express themselves. Freedom of speech is an American right, intended to be used by all who reside in this country. When adolescents blatantly are refused this right, its unfairness signifies that they are not as important as older generations, and that their voices do not deserve to be heard.

For most Americans, schooling is mandatory for more than 12 years, meaning that the system is a part of a person’s entire childhood and adolescence. When freedom of speech is controlled in schools, it shows students that, until they are of a certain age, their opinions do not matter. As the next generation, students should be allowed to experience the level of freedom and expression that they learn about from history textbooks.