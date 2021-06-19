Correspondent of the Day, June 20, 2021: Official 'Father's Day' finally approved in 1972

Official ‘Father’s Day’ finally approved in 1972

“Daddies just don’t love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.” This quote is taken for granted by children around the world. They think that if fathers do not say “I love you,” it means they do not love their children. Instead, fathers just are busy showing their love by working day and night for their families. Father’s Day is a holiday honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers on their children. This holiday, which we have been celebrating for many years, was founded in Spokane, Wash., at the YMCA in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd, who was born in Arkansas. Father’s Day is about thanking fathers for the sacrifices they make, for embracing the responsibility of nurturing and raising children and for their devotion to their family. Despite widespread support, Father’s Day did not become a permanent national holiday for many years. The first bill was introduced in the U.S. Congress in 1913, but in spite of encouragement by President Woodrow Wilson, it did not pass. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued a proclamation designating the third Sunday in June to honor fathers. Finally, in 1972, President Richard Nixon signed a law declaring that Father’s Day be celebrated annually on the third Sunday in June. It has been an official national holiday ever since. Happy Father’s Day.