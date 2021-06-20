Correspondent of the Day, June 21, 2021: What's next? Perhaps cleaner, safer world

What’s next? Perhaps cleaner, safer world

Economists tell us that we need a price on carbon to keep Norfolk above the tide line, and to prevent severe drought, flooding and heat waves. They say we need a price on carbon if we want to actually keep President Joe Biden’s promise of cutting carbon emissions 50% by 2030.

But isn’t that too extreme? To tax people for polluting the air? What’s next? Well, our children get to have children of their own, and those children grow up and have children of their own. Those children breathe air that does not kill any of them. After a while, the carbon tax goes away because fossil fuels no longer are being used for transportation or for electricity generation. And then we all get to live in a cleaner and safer world. That’s what is next.