Correspondent of the Day, June 22, 2021: Child Nutrition program needs reauthorization

Child Nutrition program needs reauthorization

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When local schools end virtual and in-person classes for the year, free meal programs for children will continue to be available across the Richmond region during the summer. I’ve built my career on feeding my community, so it’s personal for me. I’m thankful for the many nutritional professionals who help keep children connected with nourishing food over summer break.

For youths ages 1 to 8 who might face hunger in Virginia, summer usually is the hungriest time of year. But this summer could be a different story. New benefits and temporary waivers are helping schools and organizations reach even more students with the food they need.

For example, they allow parents to pick up meals for the week or allow organizations to safely drop meals off at a child’s home. These flexibilities helped summer meal sites improve programs and served nearly 3 million meals last year.

But, these measures are just temporary. We need the U.S. Congress to permanently update and modernize the summer meal programs through a process called Child Nutrition Reauthorization.