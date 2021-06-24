Correspondent of the Day, June 25, 2021: Consider children first, then statues, pedestals

Consider children first, then statues, pedestals

Is there anything more fun in the summer than watching children jump in and frolic in pools on sweltering days? How is it the pool in Gilpin Court is not fixed for the children but $10 million is allocated to repurpose the statues on Monument Avenue — and now further thought is given to the pedestals? We don’t know where the statues are presently, but they are certainly not visible and must be somewhere. It is common practice to maintain objects in controlled conditions and one wonders if this includes environmentally controlled conditions while the children contend with the heat. Wasn’t it inner-city high schoolers who wrote to the RTD sometime ago and said that money spent on education was more important to them? Did money get allocated to improve their educational process? Have the ventilation systems in their schools been updated to keep them and their dedicated teachers healthy as we go into this postpandemic era? The children deserve a chance for safe education and teachers deserve a chance to be safe. Perhaps we should be funding/donating to projects that affect fundamentals to life. Hopefully, some issues have been resolved without fanfare, but $10 million goes a lot further.