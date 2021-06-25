Correspondent of the Day, June 26, 2021: Problem gambling is part of casino decision

Problem gambling is part of casino decision

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The “More than a casino” editorial by Chris Gentilviso that was published June 16 gets to the heart of the matter regarding Richmond’s referendum to allow or reject Urban ONE Casino + Resort. The Richmond City Council’s vote does pave the way for citizens in the locality to have their voices heard. Why is this so important? Because this referendum is about much more than a casino.

Gambling is seeing abundant growth in all facets of the industry: Virginians now have the ability to place bets like never before, using platforms such as mobile sports betting, online lottery, historical horse racing and now, casinos. Approximately 2 million adults in the nation (1% of the population) are estimated to meet criteria for a gambling disorder. Another 4 million to 6 million (2% to 3%) are experiencing significant problems related to their gambling. And yet for many Americans, gambling remains a hidden addiction.