Correspondent of the Day, June 27, 2021: Schools' staff, parents handle virus concerns

In September, we opened our classrooms to preschoolers, English learners, students with special needs, and career and technical education students. There was vigorous and passionate debate about the safest possible expansion of in-person learning. All voices were heard and carefully considered.

As more students returned, buildings were clean, comfortable, routinely sanitized and safe. School counselors and wellness teams pioneered new ways of connecting with students while guiding schools through heartbreaking tragedies. Administrators, principals, teachers of all subject areas, learning coaches and instructional aides continuously refined methods of conducting class for both in-person and remote learners. Virtual learning was such a great fit for some students, we’ve made it a permanent fixture for K-12 students who want it.

Henrico is an increasingly diverse, majority-minority county where, at the height of the pandemic, infections or worse from COVID-19 disproportionately impacted our Black and brown employees, students and families. Our path forward has also been an equally compelling story. The personal sacrifices that were made during such an uncertain and challenging time are further proof of this county’s extraordinary heart and commitment to public service.

Andy Jenks.