Correspondent of the Day, June 28, 2021: Sweet, summer tradition helps children's hospital

Sweet, summer tradition helps children’s hospital

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A lasting childhood memory many of us have is running a neighborhood lemonade stand. We’d set up on the street corner, flag down cars and convince customers our lemonade was the best ever made — all in hopes of earning enough money to purchase candy.

In central Virginia, the traditional lemonade stand has taken on a new meaning — one that benefits our community. For the past 21 years, children give cups of lemonade for a suggested donation of $1 each, with 100% of the proceeds helping fight and treat childhood cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond (CHoR) at Virginia Commonwealth University. Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Anthem LemonAid efforts in the Richmond area alone have raised more than $1.6 million.