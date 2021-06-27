Correspondent of the Day, June 28, 2021: Sweet, summer tradition helps children's hospital

Sweet, summer tradition helps children’s hospital
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A lasting childhood memory many of us have is running a neighborhood lemonade stand. We’d set up on the street corner, flag down cars and convince customers our lemonade was the best ever made — all in hopes of earning enough money to purchase candy.
In central Virginia, the traditional lemonade stand has taken on a new meaning — one that benefits our community. For the past 21 years, children give cups of lemonade for a suggested donation of $1 each, with 100% of the proceeds helping fight and treat childhood cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond (CHoR) at Virginia Commonwealth University. Sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Anthem LemonAid efforts in the Richmond area alone have raised more than $1.6 million.
Anthem LemonAid has supported and enhanced the pediatric cancer program at CHoR, which recently was ranked in the U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Report Card as among the nation’s best. The CHoR team offers the support and expertise of hematology and oncology pediatric specialists, surgeons and nurses, psychology, social work and child life. This team serves nearly 400 families in active treatment and sees 100 new diagnoses each year. The Anthem LemonAid Infusion Center provides life-saving treatments for children with cancer and other blood illnesses.
Anthem LemonAid also helps instill a culture of giving back. We’ve learned our children are passionate about helping other children. We constantly hear from Anthem LemonAid parents about the sense of accomplishment their children feel when they raise funds knowing it will help someone their age fight cancer.
We hope that throughout July, you’ll keep an eye an out for an Anthem LemonAid stand — don’t forget your mask and please watch your distance. Please make it a point to grab a cup of lemonade. It might just be the best ever made.
Thank you for your generous support.
Jeff Ricketts, President.
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.Elias Neujahr, CEO.
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.