Correspondent of the Day, June 29 , 2021: New law: no limits on driving impairment

New law: No limits

on driving impairment

The excellent news article by journalist Mel Leonor in the June 27 Richmond Times-Dispatch details both what the legislation addresses and many of the open questions associated with the marijuana decriminalization law. What is missing is any determination for driving impairment. Several states have established thresholds for marijuana driving impairment, ranging from 1 to 5 nanograms per milliliter (unit of measure used for drug testing) as well as for their chemical measurements, while many more states have a zero tolerance. In addition, field sobriety testing, an essential element to judge impairment, also is absent from the law. Since many marijuana products can contain vastly different levels of psychoactive compounds, the impacts on recreational use and driving impairment presently are unknown. These omissions await only the inevitable tragedies that will ensue to get the state to react. So unfortunately for our citizens, the state did not think it critically important to foresee these problems and address them early.