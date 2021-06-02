Correspondent of the Day, June 3, 2021: ChildFund, Peace Corps work by Goddard praised

ChildFund, Peace Corps work by Goddard praised

Thanks to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for the recent feature on Anne Lynam Goddard, who is retiring from her position as CEO of ChildFund International. For more than four decades, I have been a sponsor of children through ChildFund, and I have been impressed with its consistent quality in connecting sponsors and children around the world. And, as a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (RPCV), it comes as no surprise to me that Goddard joined ChildFund after work with the Peace Corps in Kenya. The ongoing and long-lasting work of RPCVs and former Peace Corps staff touches our communities far and near in so many ways. In fact, immediately following my Peace Corps service in Micronesia, ChildFund officials helped me coordinate a visit with my very first sponsored child, a most wonderful and memorable journey to Karnataka, India. I wish Goddard an enjoyable retirement, though I expect her lifelong dedication to serving others is far from finished.