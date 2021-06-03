Correspondent of the Day, June 4, 2021: Deja vu: Transforming to new energy source

Deja vu: Transforming

to new energy source

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

From the beginning, humans have sought new energy sources to improve their lives. Starting with foot power, we turned to using animals to carry objects for us and to transport us farther. The animals needed food, stalls, human attention, places to tie up and breeding farms to meet the needs of a steadily growing population. Animals are a renewable energy source, although limited in scope.

The industrial age brought coal power to transport larger volumes of goods and bulkier items for greater distances. Coal mines were dug and mined, coal was widely transported, storage locations built, railways expanded, train stations multiplied and passenger numbers grew. The next development was the gasoline engine that improved on coal and empowered individuals’ sphere of mobility. To adapt to the new technology, oil wells were drilled, refineries built, vehicle manufacturing advanced, road systems expanded and gas service stations built everywhere. The industry has grown exponentially. But, the coal/oil miracle energy products are not renewable and now threaten the health of our planet.