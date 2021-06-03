Correspondent of the Day, June 4, 2021: Deja vu: Transforming to new energy source

Deja vu: Transforming
to new energy source
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
From the beginning, humans have sought new energy sources to improve their lives. Starting with foot power, we turned to using animals to carry objects for us and to transport us farther. The animals needed food, stalls, human attention, places to tie up and breeding farms to meet the needs of a steadily growing population. Animals are a renewable energy source, although limited in scope.
The industrial age brought coal power to transport larger volumes of goods and bulkier items for greater distances. Coal mines were dug and mined, coal was widely transported, storage locations built, railways expanded, train stations multiplied and passenger numbers grew. The next development was the gasoline engine that improved on coal and empowered individuals’ sphere of mobility. To adapt to the new technology, oil wells were drilled, refineries built, vehicle manufacturing advanced, road systems expanded and gas service stations built everywhere. The industry has grown exponentially. But, the coal/oil miracle energy products are not renewable and now threaten the health of our planet.
Today we begin implementing use of a clean energy source to meet our needs for the foreseeable future. So, we are back to the resourcing drawing board to provide collection and storage of solar energy, manufacturing or retrofitting vehicles, building charging stations, etc. Sound familiar? Historically, we successfully have transformed from one energy source to another multiple times. We can certainly handle this again — and likely not for the last time.