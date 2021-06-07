Correspondent of the Day, June 8, 2021: Present 'dinosaur' finds much to enjoy in paper

Present ‘dinosaur’ finds much to enjoy in paper

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For people who say there is nothing worth reading in the newspaper this past Sunday, I’d like to give a brief overview of my experience with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

I was truly engaged and it took me a full two hours to read the paper from cover to cover.

The front page talked about dinosaurs in technology. I am a dinosaur at age 76 and could relate. Oh, for the good old days before computers.

Ransomware caught my attention since the lines at the gas pump. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s quote was hilarious: “We don’t deal with chicken or beef. It’s plain ridiculous.”

Commentary was full of beef. Charles F. Bryan Jr.’s op-ed about his children made me cry. George Will’s piece on boredom was classic. “Shrinkflation” was a new word and enlightening. The article about Bernie Madoffs’ fraud and the current crawl-back of profits from “winners” was shocking.

Sports usually does not interest me, but the story of the scout who loved baseball and turned his hobby into a life’s work was interesting.