Correspondent of the Day, June 9, 2021: If vaccine rejected, send to other nations

If vaccine rejected,
send to other nations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the past week alone, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, 24,922 citizens in Peru, 401,508 in Brazil and 134,154 in India were infected with COVID-19. Global deaths now exceed 3.7 million.
It is totally unconscionable and unethical for anyone in the United States who has been given one opportunity to take the vaccine and turned it down to be given a second. People in developing countries are begging for vaccines and are even willing to pay. U.S. pharmaceutical companies should send all vaccine supplies that have been turned down by its citizens to those countries as soon as possible.
Arthur P. Guruswamy.
Mechanicsville.