Correspondent of the Day letter, March 19, 2021: Mudd maintained ties with Virginia colleges
Mudd maintained ties with Virginia colleges

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I could not agree more with the recent Roanoke Times editorial about Roger Mudd, who recently died. He was the best of the best of the old-school journalists. In addition to his long support of his alma mater, Washington and Lee University, he also championed the College of William & Mary, the alma mater of his wife, Emma Jeanne, who was a poet and writer.

Roger was the inaugural journalist-in-residence at W&M in the spring of 1976 in a program sponsored by the college’s Society for Collegiate Journalists. At that time he was White House correspondent for CBS News and received the William & Mary Heritage Award for Excellence in Journalism. In 1987, he was W&M’s commencement speaker and received an honorary degree. I knew him for nearly 45 years and was delighted that he called me “an old and treasured friend.”

Wilford Kale.

Williamsburg.

