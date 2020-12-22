Correspondent of the Day, Letter to Editor, Dec. 23, 2020: Reset for 20201223 paper

the associat3ed press

Veteran seeks to honor U.S. Iwo Jima victims

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It was Feb. 19, 1945, that 70,000 U.S. Marines invaded Iwo Jima, one of the home islands of Japan, to attack more than 18,000 Japanese defenders dug into bunkers deep within its volcanic rock.

During this coming Christmas season, let us remember in our prayers the 6,800 Marines and the 332 Navy medical corpsmen who died during the following 36 days. Their mission was to secure Iwo as a stepping stone for the invasion of the Japanese main islands. (Almost 21,000 Japanese fighters died in their attempt to kill as many Americans as possible).

These Marines and Navy medics also provided bomber crews with a 24,000-foot, B-29 super fortress emergency landing strip for their 220 bombers that faltered on the return trip to Guam.

We also need to remember in our Christmas prayers the precursor to the ground invasion of the Japanese home islands.

We owe these brave men so much; God bless all of America’s dedicated and heroic soldiers.

Frank A, Solari.