Correspondent of the Day, March 1, 2021: Jan. 6, BLM marches cannot be compared﻿
Correspondent of the Day, March 1, 2021: Jan. 6, BLM marches cannot be compared﻿

COD Letter, March 1, 2021

Jan. 6, BLM marches cannot be compared

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am astounded that many congressional Republicans are conflating the acts of a mob of insurrectionists attacking the U.S. Capitol with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations. This comparison is obscene.

I am not condoning the acts of violence that occurred during some of the Black Lives Matter marches, but one must look at the underlying themes of the two demonstrations. What happened on Jan. 6 was an attempt by groups of right- wing extremists, many with ties to white supremacy groups, to subvert the presidential election process. The Black Lives Matter demonstrations were an attempt to increase awareness of the violence that too often has come down on unarmed Black men and women by police officers around the country.

It also is important to remember that the vast majority of Black Lives Matter demonstrations were peaceful, and the majority were not associated with violence or destruction of property.

Shame on those members of Congress who are trying to obfuscate the real issues and gloss over the acts of domestic terrorism that occurred on Jan. 6.

David F. Gardner.

Richmond.

