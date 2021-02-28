Correspondent of the Day, March 1, 2021: Jan. 6, BLM marches cannot be compared﻿

Jan. 6, BLM marches cannot be compared

I am not condoning the acts of violence that occurred during some of the Black Lives Matter marches, but one must look at the underlying themes of the two demonstrations. What happened on Jan. 6 was an attempt by groups of right- wing extremists, many with ties to white supremacy groups, to subvert the presidential election process. The Black Lives Matter demonstrations were an attempt to increase awareness of the violence that too often has come down on unarmed Black men and women by police officers around the country.