Correspondent of the Day, March 10, 2021: Paddle crafts rules can prevent accidents

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The U.S. Coast Guard considers any water craft propelled by a paddle as a paddle craft, which includes kayaks, canoes and stand-up boards. Earlier this month, a tragic event (death of a recreational kayaker whose body was found in Hopewell) shows that many deaths could be prevented by a few simple actions to mitigate the risks. The most common contributing factors are inexperience and exposure to hazardous waters.

These simple steps are:

1) Wear your life jacket at all times. Don’t just have it within reach, wear it. It cannot save your life from 5 feet away. Take a cellphone with you.

2) Dress to swim. Every paddler should expect to spend time swimming. In water temperatures below 60 degrees, paddlers need a wetsuit or dry suit.

3) Get hands-on water instruction that includes how to prevent and respond to capsizes and overboards.

4) Boat in a group. If there’s trouble, someone is there to help. And take a cellphone along.

5) File a float plan so someone will come looking for you if you don’t return when expected. Try to file the plan with whoever would conduct a search — the Coast Guard, or local fire or police departments. Plans should include names of all participants, destination, cellphone and home phone numbers, description of vessel and approximate time of return.

6) In busier waters, assume other boaters can’t see you. Avoid channels and other high-traffic areas.

These simple messages are directly tied to accident data.

Maj. Craig O. Gilkison.

Training and operations officer.U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Hopewell.

