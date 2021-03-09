Correspondent of the Day, March 10, 2021: Paddle crafts rules can prevent accidents

Paddle crafts rules

can prevent accidents

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The U.S. Coast Guard considers any water craft propelled by a paddle as a paddle craft, which includes kayaks, canoes and stand-up boards. Earlier this month, a tragic event (death of a recreational kayaker whose body was found in Hopewell) shows that many deaths could be prevented by a few simple actions to mitigate the risks. The most common contributing factors are inexperience and exposure to hazardous waters.

These simple steps are:

1) Wear your life jacket at all times. Don’t just have it within reach, wear it. It cannot save your life from 5 feet away. Take a cellphone with you.

2) Dress to swim. Every paddler should expect to spend time swimming. In water temperatures below 60 degrees, paddlers need a wetsuit or dry suit.

3) Get hands-on water instruction that includes how to prevent and respond to capsizes and overboards.

4) Boat in a group. If there’s trouble, someone is there to help. And take a cellphone along.