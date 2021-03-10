Correspondent of the Day, March 11, 2021: Candidates for gov. campaign without masks

Candidates for governor campaign without masks
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This past year, I lost my great-grandfather to COVID-19. He was a Navy veteran, a family man, someone who always could make you laugh and give you the best hug. My grandmother, one of the hardest-working people I ever have met in my entire life, had to say goodbye to her father over video chat.
So I was shocked and frankly was appalled when I saw Republican gubernatorial candidates such as Pete Snyder, a tech entrepreneur and former Fox News commentator, and Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group (a global private equity company), who have been holding events without a mask in sight over the past few weeks. Virtually no one at those events even seems to believe COVID-19 exists.
While the vast majority of Virginians are dealing with the very real challenges and pain of COVID-19, there are some who are refusing to follow any sort of safety measures and putting all of us at risk. Unfortunately that small minority includes at least two Virginia Republicans running for governor.
The audacity of such candidates and their campaign staff to not follow simple health guidelines is astonishing. We’ve passed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in America. With more and more events such as these, that number will continue to rise. President Joe Biden said it best: “Everyone must play their part.” If these two candidates can’t even keep their own supporters safe, then why should we trust them to run our great commonwealth? Virginia’s next governor needs to be a leader who doesn’t believe in COVID-19 conspiracies and will be well equipped to help guide Virginia through the hopeful near-end of this pandemic. By recklessly campaigning without following basic health guidelines, Republicans are showing us they’re not up to the task.