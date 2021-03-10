Correspondent of the Day, March 11, 2021: Candidates for gov. campaign without masks

Candidates for governor campaign without masks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past year, I lost my great-grandfather to COVID-19. He was a Navy veteran, a family man, someone who always could make you laugh and give you the best hug. My grandmother, one of the hardest-working people I ever have met in my entire life, had to say goodbye to her father over video chat.

So I was shocked and frankly was appalled when I saw Republican gubernatorial candidates such as Pete Snyder, a tech entrepreneur and former Fox News commentator, and Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of The Carlyle Group (a global private equity company), who have been holding events without a mask in sight over the past few weeks. Virtually no one at those events even seems to believe COVID-19 exists.

While the vast majority of Virginians are dealing with the very real challenges and pain of COVID-19, there are some who are refusing to follow any sort of safety measures and putting all of us at risk. Unfortunately that small minority includes at least two Virginia Republicans running for governor.