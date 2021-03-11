Correspondent of the Day, March 12, 2021: Don't patronize stores that pay minimum wage

Don’t patronize stores that pay minimum wage
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As our partisan politicians are locked in mortal combat regarding the desirability to circumvent our free market/labor economy and dictate a national minimum wage of $15 per hour, I am wrestling with the arguments from both sides. Recently I had an engaging debate with an economically erudite friend. I am in support of a national mandate, but he questions the wisdom of such an imposition as it seriously will handicap businesses, which would have difficulty surviving if required to increase employee compensation. On the other hand, I support the concept as it is intolerable for so many people in our wealthy nation to live in poverty as they diligently work and cannot survive on the current minimal wage. Both of us are open for a meaningful compromise and perhaps some middle of the road solution; however, we both agree that we should do something to correct our income disparity.
So, herein is my modest proposal: We all can vote with our dollars. If each of us stopped patronizing businesses that failed to adequately pay their employees, I believe that these businesses would respond to lost sales by increasing their compensation programs. The only imposition on any business simply would be its voluntary obligation to post its minimum wage policy. I voluntarily will pay more if I know that my supplier is responsible to its employee base. A neighbor already has commented to us that she only deals with supermarkets that pay their employees a reasonable wage. We plan to do the same.