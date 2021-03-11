Correspondent of the Day, March 12, 2021: Don't patronize stores that pay minimum wage

Don’t patronize stores that pay minimum wage

As our partisan politicians are locked in mortal combat regarding the desirability to circumvent our free market/labor economy and dictate a national minimum wage of $15 per hour, I am wrestling with the arguments from both sides. Recently I had an engaging debate with an economically erudite friend. I am in support of a national mandate, but he questions the wisdom of such an imposition as it seriously will handicap businesses, which would have difficulty surviving if required to increase employee compensation. On the other hand, I support the concept as it is intolerable for so many people in our wealthy nation to live in poverty as they diligently work and cannot survive on the current minimal wage. Both of us are open for a meaningful compromise and perhaps some middle of the road solution; however, we both agree that we should do something to correct our income disparity.