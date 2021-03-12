Correspondent of the Day, March 13, 2021: U.S. $1.9 trillion debt tops other countries

U.S.
’
$1.9 trillion debt tops other countries
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now that we will have another $1.9 trillion in national debt to pay (the American Rescue Plan), the burning question remains — how do we pay for it and the other mega-debit borrowing over the past year? No one can dispute that the economy has been fractured by COVID-19, but some relevant economic trends recently have started to improve. Something has to be done, especially for small businesses, schools, state and local governments, and the unemployed. However, the only sane people in the U.S. Congress seem to be Republicans who have challenged the breadth and scope of the Democratic wish-list spending mentality. The interest on the U.S. debt already is the fastest-growing federal expense.
In the real world, when an individual or even a corporation considers taking on additional debt, the key question is, “Can we afford this?” Controlled by Democrats, our Congress ignores this and instead says that more and quicker stimulus spending will bring the economy back faster. Nowhere have I seen a plan from the current Congress as to how and when we will repay this huge debt. God forbid that the dirty phrase “higher taxes” even would be mentioned. Our national debt already exceeds the gross domestic product. The U.S. already had the highest external debt in the world and now we are adding more.
The American Rescue Plan law is a fait accompli: It wasn’t bipartisan and it wasn’t prudent. It is another example of reckless spending. When is the last time we heard any politician even address the concept of a balanced budget? It no longer is on anyone’s radar. Kick the can — it’s not just a kids’ game. It’s now a frightening reality for the U.S. economy.
Robert Meyers.
Toano.