Correspondent of the Day, March 13, 2021: U.S. $1.9 trillion debt tops other countries

$1.9 trillion debt tops other countries

Now that we will have another $1.9 trillion in national debt to pay (the American Rescue Plan), the burning question remains — how do we pay for it and the other mega-debit borrowing over the past year? No one can dispute that the economy has been fractured by COVID-19, but some relevant economic trends recently have started to improve. Something has to be done, especially for small businesses, schools, state and local governments, and the unemployed. However, the only sane people in the U.S. Congress seem to be Republicans who have challenged the breadth and scope of the Democratic wish-list spending mentality. The interest on the U.S. debt already is the fastest-growing federal expense.