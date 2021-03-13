Correspondent of the Day, March 14, 2021: Dentists will join those giving vaccines

Dentists will join

those giving vaccines

The pandemic has tested state leadership on many fronts, particularly as we move collectively through uncharted territory. Recently, the governor and state legislators passed legislation that will help fortify Virginia’s capacity to vaccinate our citizens by enlisting the commonwealth’s dentists as part of the statewide vaccination strategy. The Virginia Dental Association, representing some 3,900 member dentists across the state, has advocated for this addition, enabling state dentists to apply their experience and expertise toward our shared fight against the coronavirus. When I received my vaccine, it was quick and easy. I now feel even more secure treating patients. I look forward to helping others receive their vaccines. While it is important to note that dentists will not be vaccinating patients as part of their private practices, dentists will join other health professionals at vaccination sites and events coordinated by health districts in every part of Virginia. We look forward to joining the fight.