Correspondent of the Day, March 16, 2021: Pandemic situation ups domestic abuse

Pandemic situation ups domestic abuse

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While the pandemic has overshadowed every possible aspect of our lives, one fundamental matter that we need to shed light upon has taken a backseat — domestic violence. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports an average of 20 people being physically abused by their partners per minute, adding 10 million victims of domestic abuse every year in the U.S.

Despite the growing awareness around domestic violence, this snowballing statistic is enough to raise the alarm on a growing crisis. For many, this crisis is in need of more advocacy for those who experience domestic violence daily. Domestic violence also has taken a significant toll on communities of color — communities that already are struggling to access resources in mental health and health care. It is apparent that the lack of action on this issue is what is causing an increase in cases.