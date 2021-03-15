Correspondent of the Day, March 16, 2021: Pandemic situation ups domestic abuse

Pandemic situation ups domestic abuse
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While the pandemic has overshadowed every possible aspect of our lives, one fundamental matter that we need to shed light upon has taken a backseat — domestic violence. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports an average of 20 people being physically abused by their partners per minute, adding 10 million victims of domestic abuse every year in the U.S.
Despite the growing awareness around domestic violence, this snowballing statistic is enough to raise the alarm on a growing crisis. For many, this crisis is in need of more advocacy for those who experience domestic violence daily. Domestic violence also has taken a significant toll on communities of color — communities that already are struggling to access resources in mental health and health care. It is apparent that the lack of action on this issue is what is causing an increase in cases.
As the pandemic surges, so does the abuse. The pandemic did not create abusers; it just strengthened them. It is essential to understand that absolutely no ethical, moral or religious teaching ever would endorse abuse toward one’s partner or children. The Holy Quran states: “The Believers, men, and women, are protectors one of another.” This means that we all are responsible for the well-being of one another so that we can live in a safer community. It is up to us to call on public health officials and policymakers to help prevent another public health disaster in the making.