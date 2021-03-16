Correspondent of the Day, March 18, 2021: Day notes that access to clean water is vital

Day notes that access

to clean water is vital

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Monday, March 22, marks the annual observance of World Water Day. According to the United Nations, which organizes the campaign, 2.2 billion people worldwide use a source of drinking water contaminated with feces.

This isn’t just a problem for developing nations. In just one year, 10,261 community water systems in the United States serving more than 12 million Americans had fecal bacteria violations above maximum contamination levels. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 7.15 million Americans suffer from waterborne illnesses each year. This breaks down to more than 600,000 emergency room visits, 6,630 deaths and an estimated $3.3 billion annually in health care costs.

Today, and every day, we should remember that access to clean drinking water is vital. But with infrastructure and contamination issues creeping (often unknowingly) into our waterways, we are a long way from being able to trust our tap water supply. See Environmental Protection Agency data on how your water system is doing at: IsTapWaterSafe.com

Will Coggin, Managing Director.