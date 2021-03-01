Correspondent of the Day, March 2, 2021: Staff's generosity's at Arianna's praised

Staff’s generosity’s at Arianna’s praised

Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name. Our brother, despite special needs, wants this too, and has found his place at Arianna’s Italian Grill in the Lakeside area of Richmond. Known for good food and service, the employees there also have good hearts. They have welcomed and watched out for our brother, a regular customer who has no understanding of the concept of tipping. Not only is this tolerated, the staff has gotten to know him and, on occasion, even has offered him rides home in bad weather.

A few days ago, they might have saved his life. After a bad fall on the ice this week, he walked to Arianna’s, where they immediately noticed bruises and lacerations. Their call to our family ended with a trip to an emergency room and a hospital stay of several days. Our brother’s desire to live independently is realized because of people like those employees at Arianna’s. He has a large family and circle of friends and his home was chosen due to its proximity to Lakeside Center, a facility run by Henrico Mental Health & Developmental Services. Prior to COVID-19, he could walk there every day. It has been closed since March, and the loss of social interaction has been very difficult. The neighbors, businesses and the neighborhood YMCA have been helpful, but Arianna’s is where he feels accepted. How can our family thank such kindness and generosity? They suggested “just pay it forward” — and we will.