Correspondent of the Day, March 20, 2021: 'Heroes of our time' stepped up to fight

‘Heroes of our time’ stepped up to fight
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
More than 539,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 — more than all combat deaths combined from World War I, World War, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. One in 700 Americans has died. COVID-19 is the greatest enemy America ever has faced. We must rise together to conquer this killer. As of March 14, about 21% of us now are vaccinated, but we still are in the midst of a deadly war. History shows Americans are willing to fight to protect others. In World War I, Americans were shelled with poison gas, while fighting to protect their loved ones. In World War II, soldiers parachuted into hostile territory strapped to a carbine, a pistol, four grenades and a pocket full of K-Rations to protect their country. In Vietnam, Americans fought in flooded rice fields to help strangers in need. In Iraq and Afghanistan, thousands have been maimed and killed to protect people in danger.
Today, America is fighting an invisible enemy. We have many heroes in this fight. Health care workers willingly put their lives at risk to care for the sick and comfort the dying. Teachers, parents and millions of children have risen to the challenge of schooling from home. Front-line workers have manned their posts at grocery stores, hardware stores and restaurants to provide services for all Americans. Thank you to all. You are the heroes of our times.
We’re not out of the woods yet. Millions of us are carrying this highly contagious virus without showing symptoms. It still can spread to make others sick and some can die. Yet, some refuse to mask, claiming personal rights.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are so simple. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart. Not a lot to ask. With great thanks to the heroes of our time. We’re all in this together. Please — do your part.
Thomas C. Rubino.
King and Queen.