Correspondent of the Day, March 20, 2021: 'Heroes of our time' stepped up to fight

‘Heroes of our time’ stepped up to fight

More than 539,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 — more than all combat deaths combined from World War I, World War, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. One in 700 Americans has died. COVID-19 is the greatest enemy America ever has faced. We must rise together to conquer this killer. As of March 14, about 21% of us now are vaccinated, but we still are in the midst of a deadly war. History shows Americans are willing to fight to protect others. In World War I, Americans were shelled with poison gas, while fighting to protect their loved ones. In World War II, soldiers parachuted into hostile territory strapped to a carbine, a pistol, four grenades and a pocket full of K-Rations to protect their country. In Vietnam, Americans fought in flooded rice fields to help strangers in need. In Iraq and Afghanistan, thousands have been maimed and killed to protect people in danger.