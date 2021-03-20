Correspondent of the Day, March 21, 2021: Vaccine good news: hardly felt needle

Good vaccine news: hardly felt needle

Fear not: The good news is that the COVID-19 vaccine needles are the thinnest ever, and those of us who faint or throw up when faced with a vaccine, blood test, IV or finger stick need to know. My lifelong response to needles always has prompted blood banks and flu clinics to never invite me to return. My desire to avoid causing a burden to anyone for my COVID-19 vaccine at the Arthur Ashe Center prompted me to sing “Onward Christian Soldiers” while driving there. I made up lyrics to all the verses I couldn’t remember (which was every one after the first verse) about how I needed strength and God with me as I bravely walked into the center. The actual shot was so quick I did not even feel the needle — and that is coming from the biggest needle-phobic person ever. I hope this helps those like me who cannot help it when our bodies shut down around needles. Finally, for all the volunteers, nurses and Army reservists who made the whole experience at the center organized, positive, caring and quick, God bless them, everyone.