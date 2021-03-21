Correspondent of the Day, March 22, 2012: 'Spring breakers' = superspreader event

‘Spring breakers’ = superspreader event

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For the past couple of weeks, just about every news program has shown clips of the “spring breakers” on the beaches of Florida. To say that it has been disconcerting probably would be an understatement. All I can think of is this new concept in our vocabulary: superspreader event.

Who’s to blame? The students themselves? The towns where these beaches are to be found? Yes, to both. But, the real guilt, I feel, goes to colleges and universities that did not modify their spring calendars and drop their spring breaks. It was easy to do.

I’ve got four grandchildren attending four different Virginia schools (Longwood University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech). All four schools got it right: No spring break this year. But, what the schools did do was to give the students back some free/no class days scattered throughout the spring semester.

What a novel message here: Do whatever you can to keep your students safe and healthy.

Art Seidenberg.

Associate Professor of Biology Emeritus.Virginia Commonwealth University.