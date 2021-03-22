Correspondent of the Day, March 23, 2021: Pay more attention to where people vote

Pay more attention

to where people vote

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud the new law allowing early voting on Sundays, but I contend we need to go one step further by disallowing polling places that might dissuade voters from voting at their polling station if they vote on Election Day. While many churches might be warm and welcoming to all people, there are too many voters who either have been directly harmed or indirectly excluded by churches by sexual abuse or rejection of their personhood due to sexual, gender or religious identities. Furthermore, in my corner of Virginia, where many churches still are racially divided, my assigned polling place is a decidedly white church.

I grew up in a state where the polling places were neutral: schools, libraries, unaffiliated community centers run by local governments. If we truly want to tackle bias in our voting system, it is worth reflecting on who might feel excluded from the process. To those churchgoers who believe churches are a neutral, comfortable place for everyone, I would ask how comfortable their congregation would be if they had to go to a mosque to cast their ballot?