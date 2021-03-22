Correspondent of the Day, March 24, 2021: Future generations will remember us for what?

Future generations will
remember us for what?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We laud the “Greatest Generation,” a group that embodied sacrifice and common purpose. More than 16 million Americans served in the military during World War II, including 400,000 women. But contribution to the war effort involved the entire population. More than 40% of all vegetables eaten in wartime America were grown in home Victory Gardens. Scrap drives were organized by adults and children; these volunteers collected rubber, paper, metal and more from a determined populace eager to donate and “do their part.” Buying war bonds was touted as a patriotic duty; by war’s end the average citizen had invested $2,000 in bonds, which was equal to the average yearly salary.
Today, we are one year into a different world crisis. More than a half million of our fellow citizens have died from something few had heard of 16 months ago. How will future generations view us and our response to a global pandemic? As patriotic and sacrificial?
The Greatest Generation endured separations, loss, blackouts and rationing of basics. No society composed of humans is perfect; there was a black market and labor unrest, but it was considered patriotic to pull together for the common good, to forgo Sunday drives and new shoes and even coffee. After the Depression years of scarcity, citizens with war work cash surrendered the freedom of purchasing luxuries and basics for the good of the country, embracing the slogan “Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without.”
Will we be remembered as the generation too selfish to wear a mask for the greater good? My combat veteran husband volunteered for military service, rolling up his sleeve for numerous vaccinations before heading overseas to serve his country. Will we roll up our sleeves for a shot? Will we wear a mask and social distance for just a bit longer? Will we show future generations that when a crisis occurred on our watch, we were willing to do our bit — for ourselves, our neighbors and our nation?
Sheri Clark.
Henrico.