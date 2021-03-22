Correspondent of the Day, March 24, 2021: Future generations will remember us for what?

Future generations will

remember us for what?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We laud the “Greatest Generation,” a group that embodied sacrifice and common purpose. More than 16 million Americans served in the military during World War II, including 400,000 women. But contribution to the war effort involved the entire population. More than 40% of all vegetables eaten in wartime America were grown in home Victory Gardens. Scrap drives were organized by adults and children; these volunteers collected rubber, paper, metal and more from a determined populace eager to donate and “do their part.” Buying war bonds was touted as a patriotic duty; by war’s end the average citizen had invested $2,000 in bonds, which was equal to the average yearly salary.

Today, we are one year into a different world crisis. More than a half million of our fellow citizens have died from something few had heard of 16 months ago. How will future generations view us and our response to a global pandemic? As patriotic and sacrificial?