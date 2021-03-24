Correspondent of the Day, March 25, 2021: Why no consensus on firepower limits?

Why no consensus on firepower limits?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

You can take my gun when you pry it out of my cold, dead hand.

The U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment says I have the right to own my gun and the Constitution sets the rules by which we govern ourselves.

When this rule was written into the Constitution, a firearm was a musket. You shot it and then reloaded it and shot it again. Guns were tools used to defend yourself or your home or shoot the wolf at your door.

As firearm technology improved, we got six-shooters and rifles, and later Gatling guns (rapid-firing, multiple-barrel firearms) and assault rifles (firearms that switch from semiautomatic and fully automatic fire). There have been few or no laws that address the reality of guns now as opposed to those guns available in 1776.

First Amendment rights have been modified over the years (you can’t cry “fire” in a crowded theater or joke about a bomb in an airport), so why haven’t Second Amendment rights been modified as well? Is the right to own a gun more sacred than the right to free speech?