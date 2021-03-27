Correspondent of the Day, March 28, 2021: District statehood cannot be ignored

District statehood cannot be ignored

A lot of people who don’t live in Washington, D.C., have opinions against statehood. As someone who grew up in Richmond, but now has been a resident of the District of Columbia for more than a decade, I have some thoughts to share. A lot of the arguments seem to center around potentially upsetting the power balance in the U.S. Congress and the District’s population being too small to justify a state. Also that the District should be returned to Maryland, such as the city of Alexandria and Arlington County’s retrocession to Virginia prior to the Civil War. If we follow this logic — then should Wyoming be “given” to Montana, North Dakota to South Dakota or Rhode Island to Connecticut? These arguments are illogical and mostly purported by persons who don’t want to see that status quo change. The argument for District statehood isn’t about any of these issues — it’s about the systematic denial of basic American rights to more than 700,000 people solely based on where they live. For comparison purposes, the population of the 13 colonies at the time of independence was around 2.5 million, according to census.gov. America was founded on the principles of self-determination and the right to representation when taxed. Washington D.C., is a net contributor to federal coffers through personal income taxes. In fact, it contributes as much as several of the lowest contributing states combined. This is why District license plates read “Taxation without Representation.” While the District has a single representative in Congress, the seat is nonvoting. Washington, D.C., also happens to be home to a higher percentage of African American residents than any current state in the nation. Given the collective reckoning facing the country over race relations in America, this cannot be ignored. Statehood is the only equitable and moral option on the table.