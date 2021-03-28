Correspondent of the Day, March 29, 2021: Solve homelessness for U.S. veterans first

Solve homelessness

for U.S. veterans first

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We all agree there is a crisis concerning immigrants on our southern border. And as Americans we should do everything we can to help. Housing them on military bases will help.

But, I would like to bring another overlooked humanitarian crisis to readers’ attention.

At this time there approximately are 40,000 homeless vets living on the streets of our nation. Could housing them on bases be an answer? They are part of the 14 million vets who have defended this country. On behalf of all veterans, thank you.

Ernest Ferguson.